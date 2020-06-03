Wellness Center, Navicent Health reopens with limits

The Wellness Center, Navicent Health is now beginning phases to reopen.

His business follows cdc guidelines in macon jw 41nbc news.

The new hours at night will be from 5 to 8 o'clock.

The wellness center, navicent health in macon... is reopening... in phases.

41nbc's rashaad vann has more on what members can expect when they return.

Seneker: we are now operating as a wellness center with very limited services.

Members who return are expected to follow procedures like temperature checks, utilizing less gym time, and wearing masks.

Seneker: this is not a play book for us so we are trying to look at everything knowing that we can make mistakes, we can add, we can subtract, so what we are choosing to do here at the wellness center is start very small.

Only certain areas of the fitness center will be open, including the walking track, cardio equipment, and weight machines.

Manager lisa seneker, says other areas like the swimming pool, group fitness classes, and showers will remain closed.

Seneker: we are ready to come back, as many of you know, we have been hosting this as a childcare facility and our staff, staffed this whole childcare facility and while it was fun, we know we are ready to do what we know what we want to do.

She says with the reopening, members are happy to return to the wellness center.

Seneker: the people in the community have been really positive they've taken all of the serious as we all should and we have even gotten people who call us or email just to say thank you for closing and doing what's right .

Navicent health will continue to offer virtue fitness classes for those who want to continue working out from home.

Reporting in macon, rashaad vann, 41 nbc news.

Hours of operation are