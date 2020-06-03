mcatee latest

The mayor is promising a "top-to- bottom" review of the city's police department.

The city is in it's sixth day of protests.... fueled in part by the death of breonna taylor.

Taylor was shot eight times in her apartment by louisville police officers who were conducting a no- knock warrant taylor's boyfriend says he thought they were intruders and fired at them.

The city is also dealing with anger over the death of a business owner... david mcatee... who was shot by law enforcement tuesday.

According to mayor greg fisher... security camera video from mcatee's business shows he fired at national guard soldiers and police officers who were trying to break up a crowd.

During a press briefing today... fisher announced the city is hiring an outside agency to review the police department... focusing on training, bias and accountability, among other things.

He also says another outside agency will conduct a search for the city's new police chief and will be surveying people on what qualities they hope to have in a new chief.

One of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of david mcatee is facing an internal investigation for what she posted about an encounter with a protester days before.

The lexington herald-leader newspaper is reporting officer katie crews posted a newspaper photo of a protester offering her a flower and writing quote: "i hope the pepper balls that she got lit up with a little later on hurt."

The newspaper says crews went on to say she would be back on the line that night and hoped the protester was there so she could get hit again.

crews... along with officer austin allen... were placed on administrative leave following mcatee's death.

According to louisville's mayor... mcatee' died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Governor andy beshear says two national guard soldiers who fired on mcatee were also placed on leave.

There is no word yet on who fired the fatal shot.

