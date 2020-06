The city of West Palm Beach has started a construction project along Banyan Boulevard.

Construction begins on Banyan Blvd. in West Palm Beach

AS BUSINESSES CONTINUE TORE-OPEN.

BANYAN BOULEVARD ISONE ROADWAY WITH HIGHVOLUME....ALMOST 20- THOUSANDVEHICLES TRAVELED DAILY ON THEROAD BEFORE THE COVID-19PANDEMIC.

NEWSCHANNEL FIVE'STANIA ROGERS REPORTS, ACONSTRUCTION PROJECT HOPES TOIMPROVE YOUR COMMUTE.<< CONSTRUCTION WORKERS NEARTHE INTERSECTION OF BANYANBOULEVARD AND AUSTRALIANAVENUE.

IT'S PART OF A LONGTERM IMPROVEMENT PROJECT INWEST PALM BEACH.

BEFORE THEPANDEMIC, NEARLY 20- THOUSANDVEHICLES WERE USING BANYBOULEVARD ON A DAILY BASIS.CONNECT THE NEIGHBORHOOD TODOWNTOWN.

BANYAN BOULEVARD,BEING A THOROUGHFARE INTODOWNTOWN IS A DIFFICULT ROADTO CROSS, THE CROSSWALKSAREN'T SAFE." NOW THE ROADWILL BE TRANSFORMED, IN ORDERTO IMPROVE DRIVING, WALKING ORBIKING.

THE TWO LANES IN EACDIRECTION WILL REMAIN.

"SO THESCOPE OF THE PROJECT IS GOINGTO BE MAJOR DRAINAGEIMPROVEMENTS, ROADRESURFACING, CREATING MORELANDSCAPE MORE SHADE TREES,AND ULTIMATELY CREATING MOREWALKABLE AND BIKEABLE SPACFOR EVERYBODY." "THE CITY SAYSTHE CONSTRUCTION PHASE 1BEGINS AT AUSTRALIAN AVENUEAND BANYAN BOULEVARD.

IT WILLCONTINUE EAST ALONG BANYANBOULEVARD ALL THE WAY TOQUADRILLE.

THAT PHASE WITAKE UP TO TWO YEARS." "THEFUNDING IS COMING FROM THECRA.

IT IS THROUGH A BOND THATWE ISSUED AS WELL AS THROUGHTHE CITY.

THE FIRST PHASE OFTHE PROJECT IS 15 AND A HALFMILLION." CHANGING THE LOOK OFA HEAVILY TRAVELED ROAD.

TANIAROGERS, WPTV, NEWSCHANNELFIVE.