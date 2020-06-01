Global  

horse dies
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
horse dies
successful breeder
0
C1 3 the leading money earner in throughbred racing history in north america has died from a yet-to-be determined illness.

'arrogate' was put down tuesday, according to juddmonte farms in lexington.

This is 'arrogate' beating 'california chrome' in the 2016 breeders' cup classic.

The farm says the seven-year old was having a successful breeding season until last week...he appeared to have a sore neck...later fell in his stall...he never recovered.

A necropsy is planned to determine what happened.

The gray kentucky-bred won this breeders' cup classic...the dubai world cup...was champion three year old male....he won seven of his eleven starts and earned seventeen-point- four million dollars for hall of fame trainer bob baffert.

Last season, the kentucky football



