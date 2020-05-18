Canadanewsmedia AP source: MLB rejects players’ 114-game return proposal - https://t.co/VE1TGpLxJz has been published on Canada New… https://t.co/l18wYfjmvp 19 minutes ago
Fanfictionwritertvseries MLB rejects players' 114-game proposal https://t.co/2z8mvmidnj via @YouTube 30 minutes ago
Trentonian Sports MLB rejects players' 114-game schedule proposal, threatens plan of about 50 https://t.co/Q4uRpuMGOz 34 minutes ago
Shannon Sharpé🍫 RT @Sportsnaut: No #MLB in 2020? @MLB owners rejected a plan for a 114-game season. Now, with some owners willing to shut it down, things l… 38 minutes ago
The Comeback MLB There’s growing ‘pessimism’ on an MLB season happening after league rejects players’ 114-game proposal… https://t.co/YhGjfmYDJ8 52 minutes ago
The Post-Star NEW YORK — Major League Baseball rejected the players' proposal for a 114-game schedule in the pandemic-delayed sea… https://t.co/AsKKdte3ki 58 minutes ago
Giants RT @BrendanKutyNJ: It's not what you want: https://t.co/7LiuS0ThDR 1 hour ago
Arizona Daily Star NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball rejected the players' proposal for a 114-game schedule in the pandemic-delaye… https://t.co/V5tyANCI4y 1 hour ago
MLB Players Union ‘disappointed’ in proposalThe MLB Players Association is calling the league’s latest financial proposal “extremely disappointing.’
2 Minute Drill: The game MLB is playing with its playersWhatever game the MLB is playing with the players, it will make both sides look lost.