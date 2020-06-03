Controversial Frank Rizzo Statue Removed From Center City

Pinky 🧁🧸 ❤️🌹✌🏻🏴🚩 RT @NBCPhiladelphia: #BREAKING Crews have removed the bronze statue of controversial Philadelphia mayor and former police commissioner Fran… 1 minute ago
Alannah RT @billritter7: He was one of the most controversial figures in Philadelphia history - with a reputation few would list on their resume.… 2 minutes ago
Nii Okpoti 87 RT @CBSNews: Philadelphia removes the statue of a controversial mayor and former police commissioner, Frank Rizzo, who many say had a corru… 3 minutes ago
luqman ghafour Philadelphia removes statue of controversial Mayor Frank Rizzo https://t.co/8PQhewpx87 via @nypost 4 minutes ago
James Mitchell Ⓥ RT @mitchellreports: Controversial Philadelphia statue removed after George Floyd protests @MSNBC https://t.co/ZWVe1sEphO 18 minutes ago
AR2 RT @AStarkLook: Philadelphia removes statue of controversial former mayor Frank Rizzo https://t.co/GSEbzVYF25 via @YouTube 31 minutes ago
𝑮𝒓𝒖𝒎𝒑𝒚 𝑮𝒆𝒏𝒆 ❌ (𝑾𝒂𝒍𝒅𝒐 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒓𝒌) ↙️ Philadelphia removes statue of controversial former mayor Frank Rizzo https://t.co/GSEbzVYF25 via @YouTube 32 minutes ago
Democrat for America Philadelphia Removes Controversial Statue Of Ex-Mayor Frank Rizzo After Protests
https://t.co/Av2L3hMfNr 33 minutes ago
Controversial Frank Rizzo Statue Removed OvernightAlecia Reid reports.
Controversial Frank Rizzo Statue Removed Overnight; National Guard To Remain In CityMatt Petrillo reports.