LVMPD officer recovering

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DURING A PROTEST THIS WEEK.THE PRESIDENT OF THE LAS VEGASPOLICE PROTECTIVE ASSOCIATIONSAYS -- OFFICER SHAYMIKALONIS IS NOW RECOVERINGFROM A SUCCESSFUL SURGERY --AFTER HE WAS SHOT NEAR CIRCUSCIRCUS MONDAY NIGHT--DURINGPROTESTS OVER RACIAL INJUSTICEAND GEORGE FLOYD'S DEATH.POLICE SAY---20-YEAR-OLD EDGARSAMANIEGO IS RESPONSIBLE FORSHOOTING MIKALONIS.HE MADE AN APPEARANCE IN COURTEARLIER THIS MORNING --WHERE HE WAS DENIED BAIL.DETECTIVES SAY THEY TRACKED HIMDOWN THE NIGHT OF THESHOOTING-- AT A MOTEL ACROSSTHE STREET FROM THE SCENE.SAMANIEGO IS NOW FACING SEVERALCHARGES---INCLUDING ATTEMPTEDMURDER OF A POLICE OFFICER.RIGHT NOW - METRO POLICEREPRESENTATIVES JUST FINSHED A







