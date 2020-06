Seattle Stores Looted and Streets Blocked by Rioters

Occurred on May 30, 2020 / Seattle, Washington, USA Info from Licensor: "Riots in Seattle, Amazon Grocery Store Blocked with Garbage Cans to stop police.

Then the windows are knocked out and someone brings in a lit flare in the store to attempt to set fire it seems, and they end up destroying cantaloupes and trying to throw them at the window to only have them bounce off.

All while the Hyatt Hotel in the background has a giant heart symbol at the end of the video."