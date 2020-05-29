American Airlines passengers stand in unity with black man who alleges he was thrown of flight for race

This is the shocking moment a Black man on a Los Angeles-based American Airlines flight was forced off the plane, for reasons he says were about his race on May 31.

"She screamed at him and publicly humiliated him and made him return to his seat.

He complied, yet was still unjustly removed from the flight.

5 bystanders witnessed the injustice and stood up for Mr. Banks while the rest of the passengers turned a blind eye," said the filmer, Aubrey.

Six passengers chose to de-plane with Banks as a sign of solidarity but only stopped when LAX intervened.

Newsflare's request to speak to American Airlines has not been returned.