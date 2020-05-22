Spoilt for choice: Kendall Jenner has 'so many men after her'
Kendall Jenner has "so many men after her", as sources say she is "talking to a couple of guys" she's interested in.
Zegi21 RT @MSNSouthAfrica: Spoilt for choice: Kendall Jenner has 'so many men after her' @kendalljenner https://t.co/wU3x85w0WM 2 days ago
MSN South Africa Spoilt for choice: Kendall Jenner has 'so many men after her' @kendalljenner https://t.co/wU3x85w0WM 2 days ago
BANG Showbiz Spoilt for choice: Kendall Jenner has 'so many men after her'
#KendallJenner | @KendallJenner https://t.co/jGdXWzU4Ux 2 days ago
Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner React To George Floyd ProtestsKim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner react to George Floyd protests and encourage people to vote. Plus, Kim Kardashian might be making a deal with COTY much like her sister Kylie Jenner. #KylieJenner..
Kendall Jenner calls for 'real action' against injusticeKendall Jenner has urged her fans to "take real action" against injustice, instead of just "raging" on social media.
Kendall Jenner's 'secret twin' lands TV showKendall Jenner's secret twin brother Kirby's show will debut on Quibi this weekend.