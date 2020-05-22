Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Spoilt for choice: Kendall Jenner has 'so many men after her'

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Spoilt for choice: Kendall Jenner has 'so many men after her'

Spoilt for choice: Kendall Jenner has 'so many men after her'

Kendall Jenner has "so many men after her", as sources say she is "talking to a couple of guys" she's interested in.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

zegi21

Zegi21 RT @MSNSouthAfrica: Spoilt for choice: Kendall Jenner has 'so many men after her' @kendalljenner https://t.co/wU3x85w0WM 2 days ago

MSNSouthAfrica

MSN South Africa Spoilt for choice: Kendall Jenner has 'so many men after her' @kendalljenner https://t.co/wU3x85w0WM 2 days ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Spoilt for choice: Kendall Jenner has 'so many men after her' #KendallJenner | @KendallJenner https://t.co/jGdXWzU4Ux 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner React To George Floyd Protests [Video]

Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner React To George Floyd Protests

Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner react to George Floyd protests and encourage people to vote. Plus, Kim Kardashian might be making a deal with COTY much like her sister Kylie Jenner. #KylieJenner..

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 03:40Published
Kendall Jenner calls for 'real action' against injustice [Video]

Kendall Jenner calls for 'real action' against injustice

Kendall Jenner has urged her fans to "take real action" against injustice, instead of just "raging" on social media.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published
Kendall Jenner's 'secret twin' lands TV show [Video]

Kendall Jenner's 'secret twin' lands TV show

Kendall Jenner's secret twin brother Kirby's show will debut on Quibi this weekend.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published