Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cara Delevingne 'never thought' she 'needed to come out'

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Cara Delevingne 'never thought' she 'needed to come out'

Cara Delevingne 'never thought' she 'needed to come out'

Cara Delevingne "never thought" she would need to "come out" as pansexual in 2018, because her sexuality is just part of who she is.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Cara Delevingne & Rainsford Reveal Drumming, Dancing & Ghost Summoning Skills on Billboard’s Instagram

English model/actress Cara Delevingne and pop singer Rainsford took over Billboard's Instagram...
Billboard.com - Published

Here’s How to Tune Into Cara Delevingne’s Billboard Instagram Takeover

Model Cara Delevingne will take over Billboard's Instagram account on Tuesday (May 26).
Billboard.com - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cara Delevingne launches Pride collection for Puma [Video]

Cara Delevingne launches Pride collection for Puma

Cara Delevingne has teamed up with Puma to release a new Pride-themed capsule collection.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:45Published
Cara Delevingne is set to drop a new capsule collection with Puma to celebrate Pride Month [Video]

Cara Delevingne is set to drop a new capsule collection with Puma to celebrate Pride Month

Cara Delevingne is set to drop a new capsule collection with Puma to celebrate Pride Month She will release the From Puma with Love collection on June 1, which will be comprised of 13 pieces themed..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:34Published