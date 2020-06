Resources to help you fight against racial injustices in our community Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 02:12s - Published 1 hour ago Resources to help you fight against racial injustices in our community There have been vigils and protests all across Idaho to support the people of color in our community. The Black Lives Matter campaign has filled social media within the last week. But what's next to do? 0

