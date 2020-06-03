Where you are right now.
Birmingham DSA🌹 RT @TiberiusAudley: https://t.co/kmgVMviYm2
Around the 40 minute mark of this video, you can see the police begin to deploy tear gas on a… 3 minutes ago
TiberiusAudley https://t.co/kmgVMviYm2
Around the 40 minute mark of this video, you can see the police begin to deploy tear gas o… https://t.co/s7cIZkree1 3 minutes ago
Joy 🤍 RT @Dr_Dyl00: THIS. This is what caused the protest to to turn into flames. This smiling sadistic white man pulled a gun once the countdown… 4 minutes ago
Jonathan Moore RT @simpsonwhnt: Latest on the protest in Downtown Huntsville...
https://t.co/wkYdn3fceq 4 minutes ago
m RT @dylanpearsonxox: Let me set the scene:
Downtown Huntsville, Alabama, June 3, 2020. Protesters had a permit to protest until 8 pm. Polic… 7 minutes ago
jessica | BLM RT @SatanSolarist: Completely peaceful protest in downtown Huntsville dispersed by HPD with tear gas, rubber bullets, batons. Hitting peopl… 9 minutes ago
Alex Trinh RT @GoatLawd: Today in Huntsville, Alabama the police tear gassed a peaceful protest multiple times and shot at us with rubber bullets. Bac… 11 minutes ago
Alex Trinh RT @waff48: UPDATE: Flash bangs used to disperse Huntsville protest. Get live updates here. https://t.co/CuyZjg4wou 15 minutes ago
Downtown Huntsville ProtestsSteven Dilsizian was at Big Spring Park in Huntsville where crowds gathered for a protest against police Brutality.
Protests In Downtown HuntsvilleBreken Terry was at Big Spring Park where a protest against police brutality is happening.