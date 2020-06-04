Punching And Stealing movie

Punching And Stealing movie trailer HD - Plot Synopsis: Inspired by actual corporate fraud.

A vigilante film set in the streets off-the-strip of Las Vegas.

Jaded computer dork, Sam Bransby, gets revenge against white-collar financial criminals that stole his dad's pension, by joining an underground vigilante faction run by a hitman boss (Mel Rodriguez) called "Pension Recovery Force", only to find out those he loves may be his real enemy.

He has to decide between revenge or a relationship with his new fiance, Jen.

Directed by: Ryan Churchill and Danny Parker Lopes