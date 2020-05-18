Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rosenstein defends Mueller as GOP blasts FBI Russia probe

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:50s - Published
Rosenstein defends Mueller as GOP blasts FBI Russia probe

Rosenstein defends Mueller as GOP blasts FBI Russia probe

Republican allies of President Donald Trump attacked the FBI's probe of his 2016 presidential campaign on Wednesday but failed get to former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to agree that former U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation was unfounded.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Republican allies of President Donald Trump attacked the FBI’s probe of his 2016 presidential campaign on Wednesday, but failed to get a key witness to agree that former U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation was unfounded.

At the opening of the hearing, former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein defended his 2017 decision to appoint Mueller to investigate Russian election interference and numerous contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“I still believe it was the right decision under the circumstances.” Under oath - Rosenstein told a Senate panel that he was unaware, at the time, of any factual problems with warrant applications he approved for FBI surveillance of Trump's 2016 campaign officials.

"Every application that I approved appeared to be justified based on the facts it alleged, and the FBI was supposed to be following protocols to ensure that every fact was verified." But he acknowledged that he later became aware of problems: "Investigative reviews published by the Inspector General in December 2019 and March of 2020 - those investigative reviews revealed that the FBI was not following the protocols." Republicans, led by panel Senator Lindsey Graham, blasted the probe - code named 'Crossfire Hurricane' - saying the president’s campaign was treated unfairly.

(GRAHAM): "This investigation, Crossfire Hurricane, was one of the most corrupt, biased, criminal investigations in the history of the FBI and we would like to see something done about it." But Rosenstein defended the investigation: (ROSENSTEIN): “I talked to Mr Mueller at that time and subsequently about the importance of making sure that everybody on his investigation understood that whatever their political views, they needed to set that aside and make sure the investigation was not affected by any bias." (FEINSTEIN): "And do you believe that was carried out?" (ROSENSTEIN): "I do, because I have confidence in Mr. Mueller’s integrity.” Senator Dianne Feinstein - the panel’s top Democrat - accused Senate Republicans of trying to help Trump attack both the Russia probe that overshadowed his presidency and Joe Biden at an already tumultuous time.

"Congress should not conduct politically motivated investigations designed to attack or help any presidential candidate.

Period.

This would be true at any time but even more so now as our nation confronts the brutal police killing of George Floyd and its aftermath and remains in the middle of a public health and economic crisis." The Justice Department inspector general found numerous errors in the Crossfire Hurricane probe, including mistakes in seeking surveillance approval, but no political bias.



Related news from verified sources

Republicans blast FBI Russia probe as Rosenstein defends Mueller

Republican allies of President Donald Trump attacked the FBI's probe of his 2016 presidential...
Reuters - Published

Rosenstein defends Russia probe in Senate testimony, faults FBI on FISA problems

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein defended his actions in the Russia probe during Senate...
FOXNews.com - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Attorney General William Barr Looking Into Reviewing FBI's Russia Investigation [Video]

Attorney General William Barr Looking Into Reviewing FBI's Russia Investigation

Attorney General William Barr is taking action toward the FBI’s Russia investigation. A Justice Department spokesperson said he’s looking into an outside prosecutor to review “unmasking”..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Trump Surprised Obama Won't Be Part Of Justice Department Review Of The 2016 Russia Probe [Video]

Trump Surprised Obama Won't Be Part Of Justice Department Review Of The 2016 Russia Probe

Attorney General William Barr chose to not look into former President Barack Obama. Obama is not being considered in a Justice Department review of the FBI’s handling of the 2016 Russia probe...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published