Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Joins Peaceful March



Tweets about this Sean Zeidler RT @denverpost: NEW: An aide to Denver Mayor Michael Hancock promised a crowd of thousands that “cops are going to start getting fired” as… 1 minute ago Joshua ⛏🃏🍁🏹🏀🌈🌃 RT @MarcSallinger: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock just showed up. Lots of applause. “To all of you who have been here marching in peace, than… 33 minutes ago Kayla Rose Michael B. Hancock mayor of Denver came out to march with us and gave a speech to support BLM https://t.co/YiZJ8DbEwD 34 minutes ago Plumas Poetic RT @ageneyrojr: This is William Lamont Debose. He was 21 years old when he was murdered by Denver Police officers on May 1, 2020. June 21st… 1 hour ago lifegiveslemonz RT @DenverChannel: Kwon Atlas, an aide to Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, also spoke at length about his experience growing up black and enco… 3 hours ago Lysa RT @CBSDenver: ‘I’m Proud Of The Demonstrations’: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Marches With Protesters Downtown https://t.co/4dBZF1JRsE htt… 3 hours ago Denver7 News Kwon Atlas, an aide to Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, also spoke at length about his experience growing up black and… https://t.co/h3lMKkjVbX 4 hours ago Topher RT @CBSDenver: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Marches With Protesters Downtown: 'I'm Proud Of The Demonstrations' https://t.co/CVRtDVYY9e 4 hours ago