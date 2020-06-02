Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lea Michele's Microaggressions

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Lea Michele's Microaggressions
Here's the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Lea Michele apologizes after 'Glee's Samantha Ware accuses her of 'traumatic microaggressions'

Lea Michele broke her silence after accusations of making "traumatic microaggressions" to "Glee"...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Lainey GossipTIME


Lea Michele loses sponsorship deal after Glee claims

Lea Michele was accused of "traumatic microaggressions" after posting a tweet about George Floyd.
BBC News - Published



Tweets about this

blkesquire

Holdyn B. CNP, Esq. 👨🏿‍⚖️👑 RT @Variety: Samantha Marie Ware says working on #Glee was a "living hell" due to Lea Michele: "You told everyone that if you had the oppor… 8 minutes ago

dlove_radio

Delicious Love Radio Lea Michele apologizes after former ‘Glee’ costar Samantha Ware accuses her of ‘traumatic microaggressions’ https://t.co/jhFv2yuPnJ 26 minutes ago

tandysupport

Hailey 🌈🦄 RT @PopCrave: Lea Michele called out for making #Glee a ‘living hell’ for co-star Samantha Marie Ware due to ‘traumatic microaggressions.’… 42 minutes ago

Octape

Octavio Penuela RT @latimes: “Glee” actress Samantha Marie Ware blasted Lea Michele on Monday for allegedly making her time on the show “a living hell” and… 53 minutes ago

Octape

Octavio Penuela RT @latimes: “Glee” alum Lea Michele apologized to her former costars after actress Samantha Marie Ware accused Michele of subjecting her t… 53 minutes ago

bandit318

bandit RT @Variety: Lea Michele apologizes after #Glee co-star Samantha Ware accuses her of "traumatic microaggressions" https://t.co/xTneUeyo7A 1 hour ago

azcthingstodo

azcentral things to do Lea Michele apologizes after 'Glee's Samantha Ware accuses her of 'traumatic microaggressions' https://t.co/AsEMYkhUKE 1 hour ago

Pericklex

Pericles RT @TIME: Lea Michele apologizes after “Glee” co-star Samantha Marie Ware accused her of "traumatic microaggressions" https://t.co/HKDOACtB… 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Lea Michele Apologizes After Being Accused of ‘Traumatic Microaggressions’ [Video]

Lea Michele Apologizes After Being Accused of ‘Traumatic Microaggressions’

Lea Michele Apologizes After Being Accused of ‘Traumatic Microaggressions’ Michele has taken to Instagram to issue a public apology after her former ‘Glee’ castmate, Samantha Ware, accused..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26Published
Lea Michele Accused Of Bullying During 'Glee' [Video]

Lea Michele Accused Of Bullying During 'Glee'

Lea Michele has been accused of bullying a co-star of her hit show "Glee." It started when Michele tweeted support for George Flyod, a victim of police brutality. Actress Samantha Ware quoted..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published