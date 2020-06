Zoey will try not to post anything race related. ! @grimacemcdonal1 That sucks. Sorry gmd I'm probably not coming back Vegas anytime in the next ten years. We used… https://t.co/efPNg1vJPD 3 minutes ago

XMooreS RT @StoneyCurtis77: Thanks @EddieTrunk for the shout out today! Look forward to you coming back to #Vegas! Catch the replay or on demand of… 26 minutes ago

⚡️STONEY CURTIS⚡️ Thanks @EddieTrunk for the shout out today! Look forward to you coming back to #Vegas! Catch the replay or on deman… https://t.co/Dq3Mu5fC3v 48 minutes ago

sepayne1 RT @LASairport: The buzz is, travel is coming back to Vegas. We’ll be ready to play our hand when the cards are dealt. #AllinLAS 1 hour ago

Hudson RT @HeidiHarrisShow: #vegas is coming back to life!!! Yippee!! ⁦@Palacestationlv⁩ ⁦@YESCOOutdoor⁩ ⁦@VitalVegas⁩ https://t.co/IX61a44ZQX 2 hours ago

Vegas Advantage @gerfma Bands are not coming back in first phase AFAIK. 2 hours ago

FEXRID RT @LASairport: The buzz is, travel is coming back to Vegas. We’ll be ready to play our hand when the cards are dealt. #AllinLAS https://t.… 2 hours ago