Memorial vigil in Twin Falls City Park to honor George Floyd, black lives lost

Twin Falls City Park will be filled with people tonight for a vigil to remember the life of George Floyd, and other people who have lost their lives.

LAST NIGHT'SPEACEFUL MEMORIALVIGIL IN TWIN FALLSARE HOPING THEGATHERING HASSPURRED CHANGE..IDAHO NEWS 6REPORTER NATASHAWILLIAMS HAS MOREON WHAT STEPS VIGILORGANIZERS AREHOPING THECOMMUNITY WILLTAKE... AS WE MOVEFORWARD.THESE SEATS... ANDTHE PARKSURROUNDINGTHEM... WERE FILLEDWITH A SEA OFPEOPLE.MANY OF THEMWEARING MASKS...AND MOST OF THEMWEARING BLACK TOSHOW SOLIDARITY."WE WANT TO BRINGTHE FOCUS BACK TOMOURNING THESEPEOPLE.

I THINKTHAT'S VERYIMPORTANT RIGHTNOW."THE PEACEFULVIGIL... FOLLOWINGDAYS OF PROTESTSAROUND THECOUNTRY.FOR VIGILORGANIZER WINNIECHRISTENSEN...GEORGE FLOYD'SDEATH STRUCK HERIN A POWERFUL WAY."AS A MOTHER, WHENHE CALLED OUT FORHIS MOTHER, I FELT ITFOR MY THREE BOYS.I'M RAISING THREEBLACK BOYS, AND IDON'T WANT TO BEASKING 'WHEN WILLTHAT HAPPEN TOTHEM, OR WHEN WILLRACISM IMPACT THEMIN A GREAT WAY?'"MOVING FORWARD...ORGANIZERS WANTTO REMINDEVERYONE INCITINGCHANGE COMES INBIG GATHERINGS LIKETHE VIGIL... BUT INSMALLER ACTIONSTOO... LIKE STANDINGUP AGAINST RACISMIN YOUR PERSONALLIFE... EDUCATINGYOURSELF... ANDINTERACTING WITHPEOPLE OF COLOR INYOUR COMMUNITY."EVEN A LITTLE HELLOOR A SMILE, IT'S SAFE.DON'T MAKE THEMFEEL ISOLATED.

MAKETHEM FEEL AS ONEOF YOUR COMMUNITYMEMBERS, AS ARESIDENT OF TWINFALLS."THEY SAY JUSTBECAUSE YOU DON'TSEE IT HAPPENINGHERE... DOESN'TMEAN IT ISN'THAPPENING."IT'S VERY EASY,ESPECIALLY IN OURCOMMUNITY TO MAKEIT NOT OUR PROBLEMAND TO SEPARATEOURSELVES FROM IT,BUT THAT'S NOT THECASE.

IT REALLY ISOUR PROBLEM.""MY CHILDREN MIGHTNOT STAY HERE,THEY MIGHT VISITOTHER STATES."SHE SAYS SEEING SOMANY PEOPLESHOWING THEIRSUPPORT SENDS APOWERFUL MESSAGETO HERCHILDREN--ANDOTHER CHILDREN OFPEOPLE OF COLOR."IT MIGHT NOT LOOKLIKE MUCH, BUT ACOMMUNITY COMINGTOGETHER ANDTELLING THEM THATTHEY'RE OKAY?THAT'S A GOOD DAY.THAT'S A GOOD DAY."