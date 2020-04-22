Global  

Madrid residents celebrate World Bicycle Day in Spain

The UN has designated Wednesday (June 3) as World Bicycle Day.

It has done so in order to promote its use and promote a means of transportation that, among other benefits, contributes to sustainable development, promotes health, and prevents disease.

The bicycle advocacy associations and the environmental movement also maintain today that the bicycle, apart from the aforementioned, "fosters tolerance, understanding, and respect enhances gender equality and the autonomy of women and facilitates social inclusion

