Urging Fans To Attend LGBTQ Solidarity Protest, Lili Reinhart Comes Out As Bisexual

'Riverdale' star Lili Reinhart took to Instagram Stories to urge her fans to attend a Black Lives Matter solidarity protest.
The West Hollywood, California demonstration was organized by the LGBTQ community.
In the same post, the 23-year-old 'Hustlers' star came out to her nearly 25 million followers as a 'proud bisexual woman.'
Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman.
And I will be joining this protest today.
Come join.
Lili Reinhart Instagram Stories social media post
Reinhart was last dating co-star Cole Sprouse.
They've had an on-again, off-again relationship for nearly three years.
Currently, it's off.