Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Urging Fans To Attend LGBTQ Solidarity Protest, Lili Reinhart Comes Out As Bisexual

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Urging Fans To Attend LGBTQ Solidarity Protest, Lili Reinhart Comes Out As Bisexual

Urging Fans To Attend LGBTQ Solidarity Protest, Lili Reinhart Comes Out As Bisexual

'Riverdale' star Lili Reinhart took to Instagram Stories to urge her fans to attend a Black Lives Matter solidarity protest.

The West Hollywood, California demonstration was organized by the LGBTQ community.

In the same post, the 23-year-old 'Hustlers' star came out to her nearly 25 million followers as a 'proud bisexual woman.'

Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman.

And I will be joining this protest today.

Come join.

Lili Reinhart Instagram Stories social media post Reinhart was last dating co-star Cole Sprouse.

They've had an on-again, off-again relationship for nearly three years.

Currently, it's off.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Urging Fans To Attend LGBTQ Solidarity Protest, Lili Reinhart Comes Out As Bisexual: https://t.co/yj6vVb8e4n #BlackLivesMatter 1 minute ago