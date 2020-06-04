Urging Fans To Attend LGBTQ Solidarity Protest, Lili Reinhart Comes Out As Bisexual

'Riverdale' star Lili Reinhart took to Instagram Stories to urge her fans to attend a Black Lives Matter solidarity protest.

The West Hollywood, California demonstration was organized by the LGBTQ community.

In the same post, the 23-year-old 'Hustlers' star came out to her nearly 25 million followers as a 'proud bisexual woman.'

Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman.

And I will be joining this protest today.

Come join.

Lili Reinhart Instagram Stories social media post Reinhart was last dating co-star Cole Sprouse.

They've had an on-again, off-again relationship for nearly three years.

Currently, it's off.