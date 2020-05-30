Global  

Taylor Swift: Cara Delevingne is a 'deeply loyal' friend

Taylor Swift: Cara Delevingne is a 'deeply loyal' friend

Taylor Swift: Cara Delevingne is a 'deeply loyal' friend

Taylor Swift has praised Cara Delevingne as a "deeply loyal" friend, as she also described the model and actress as "eccentric, hilarious, and loving".

