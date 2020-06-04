Volition movie

Volition movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In this time-bending cerebral science-fiction thriller, a man afflicted with clairvoyance tries to change his fate when a series of events leads to a vision of his own imminent murder.

Awarded as BEST FEATURE at the Philip K.

Dick Film Festival, among a slew of other awards and critical acclaim, VOLITION is a tightly-wound puzzle of a ride.

Director Tony Dean Smith Writers Tony Dean Smith, Ryan W.

Smith Actors Adrian Glynn McMorran, Magda Apanowicz, John Cassini, Frank Cassini, Aleks Paunovic, Bill Marchant Genre Science Fiction, Thriller Run Time 1 hour 32 minutes