Volition movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In this time-bending cerebral science-fiction thriller, a man afflicted with clairvoyance tries to change his fate when a series of events leads to a vision of his own imminent murder.
Awarded as BEST FEATURE at the Philip K.
Dick Film Festival, among a slew of other awards and critical acclaim, VOLITION is a tightly-wound puzzle of a ride.
Director Tony Dean Smith
Writers Tony Dean Smith, Ryan W.
Smith
Actors Adrian Glynn McMorran, Magda Apanowicz, John Cassini, Frank Cassini, Aleks Paunovic, Bill Marchant
Genre Science Fiction, Thriller
Run Time 1 hour 32 minutes