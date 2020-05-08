Global  

"Top priority" to get students in school for Fall 2020

Video Credit: KDRV - Published
'Top priority' to get students in school for Fall 2020
"Top priority" to get students in school for Fall 2020
At day.

Governor brown addressed some specifics of phase 2 today in a press conference.

Newswatch 12's alicia rubin joins us now live with a look at what we can expect in phase 2 and some of the surrounding questions that are still unknown.

According to governor brown, phase 2 could last months -- its expected to last through the summer, possibly even fall.

Right now all of our local counties, including jackson, josephine, klamath, lake and curry counties have applied to enter phase 2 on friday and all of those applications are under review by the state.

On newswatch 12 at 4 and 5 i broke down the specifics of what will be reopening and we'll put that list on your screen right now.

You can also find a complete breakdown on our website, kdrv.com.

Governor brown says she will be announcing what counties are approved to enter phase 2 on thursday.

One of the big questions at today's conference surrounded schools.

Governor brown says it's a top priority to have kids in the classroom again this fall but that the classroom after covid-19 will look different.

Right now the state is working with educators to work out how that might look.

Governor brown says they will be making an announcement in the coming weeks about where that process is at and what changes students could see.

As with phase 1, phase two includes a lot of information that will impact our daily lives -- our newswatch 12 team is continuing to dig into this reopening outline and we'll be breaking it down for you throughout the newscast.

