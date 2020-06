Bree's Evening Forecast: Wed., June 3, 2020 Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:57s - Published 1 hour ago Showers and storms will move into the region over night and into tomorrow. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TOPS OF TREES.THANKFULLY WE'RE NOT LOOKING ATTHAT KIND OF SEVERE THREAT AS WEHEAD INTO TOMORROW.BUT WE COUL HAVE A COUPLE OFSTRONG.THAT WOULD BE OUR BIGGESTTHREAT.IT'S NOT EXPECTED TO BEWIDESPREAD.A COUPLE OF BRIEFLY STRONGSTORMS POSSIBLE.THAT WOULD BE DURING THEAFTERNOON HOURS TOMORROW.WE WILL HAVE A LITTLE ACTIVITYDRIFTING ABOUT TONIGHT.SO NOT A BONE-DRY EVENING.I MENTIONED THE CHANCE FOR ACOUPLE OF STRONG STORMS.RAIN CHANCES WILL PULL BACK ASWE HEAD TOWARDS THE WEEKEND BUTIN RESPONSE TO THAT, THE LACK OFRAIN MEANS THE HEAT AND HUMIDITYWILL GOING TO SWITCH FORWARD.ARE THE STORM PREDICTION CENTERMAINTAINS A LARGE AREA ACROSSTENNESSEE, NEIGHBORS TO THE WESTAND BEING IN A MARGINAL RISK.THAT'S A LEVEL ONE ON THE SCALEFROM ONE TO FIVE.THE MAIN THREAT WITH THE GUSTYWIND, SOME OF THE STRONGERSTORMS.CAN'T RULE OUT SOME HAIL.YOU GET THOSE UPDRAFTS AND ITCAN CREATE PEA-SIZED HAIL WITHTHE STORMS THAT COME THROUGH.WARM AND DRY.WE HAD A HANDFUL OF STORMS POPUP TODAY.A COUPLE OF THOSE ARE STILLDRIFTING ABOUT IN OUR SOUTHERNTIER.UPPER 80s.WE WERE IN THE LOW 90s FOR OURTEMPERATURE TODAY.SHOWERS COMING OUT OF GILESCOUNTY.THERE WERE ANOTHER ROBUST STORMSTHERE EARLIER.HOPPING OVER TO WEST TENNESSEE.THERE'S A COUPLE OF DRIFTERS OUTTHERE.ONCE WE GET PAST SUNSET, MOST OFTHIS AC--TACTIVITY ISGOING TO DIE DOWN.THE SHOWERS WILL BECOMEMORE -- YOU WILL HAVE TO DEALWITH RAIN EVEN IN THE MORNING.THIS IS WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE WITHSOME COMPUTER MODELING, THE BESTCHANCE FOR STORMS WILL BE CLOSERTO 3:00, 4:00, AND THEN THE SUNCOMES UP AND YOU START TO SEETHINGS BLOSSOM, RIGHT?IT'S LIKE SPLASHING WATER IN AHOT, OILY PAN.SPOTTY SHOWERS AND STORMSTOMORROW.A COUPLE OF GUSTY WINDMAKERSPOSSIBLE.THIS WILL PERSIST INTO THE LATEAFTERNOON.THE SUNSET TIMEFRAME AND THENWE'LL WAIND DOWN.ALSO KEEPING AN EYE ONCRISTOBAL.AT THIS POINT, THE CENTER OF THESYSTEM IS OVER LAND SO IT'SWEAKENED.IMPACTS TO THE U.S. ARE EXPECTEDLATE THIS WEEKEND AND WE MAY SEERAIN AS EARLY AS TUESDAY OF NEXTWEEK FROM SOME OF THE MOISTUREASSOCIATED WI CRISTOBAL.I WILL TALK MORE ABOUT THISCOMING UP AT 6:30.AND IT IS GOING TO BE VERY HOTAND VERY HUMID AS WE H







