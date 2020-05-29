hurricane preparedness

Storm team 15 will continue to track tropical storm cristbol...ahead of its landfall...news 1's leigha mcneil has shares what you should know.... while preparing for hurricane season..

Standup: w're less than a week into hurricane season..and ther's already a disturbance heading our 3 way...with the potential threat approaching you the lafayette 911 director craig stansbury says you have to have a plan in place in case of emergency sot: "we tried to tell people i's important to be as prepared as possible."

When the sky turns grey and the thunder starts nats lafayette 911 director craig stansbury says important to have a saftey plan in place..sot: "you want to make sure you have a game plan put together number one if you decide that you want to leave during the event have a location that you want to go if you are in a low lying area or in a mobile home."

If you have children, pets or anyone with medical needs... standbury advises you keep them in mind too sot: "if you have a special need like you need to take medication everyday..you want to make sure you have that on hand..same thing with pets or the elderly or someone who does have some special need that they have to have you want to make sure tha's taken care of."sot: "everyone knows their situation the best so you want to evaluate your situation and make sure yo're prepared."standup: craig says they are getting updated from the nsw at least twice a day..for more information on what should be on your hurricane checklist visit website in lafayette leigha mcneil news 15