ISU Athletics returning

Indiana state athletics has been shutdown since march, the university has a plan in place to bring its athletes back... according to isu athletic director sherard clinkscales.... sycamore football along with men's and women's basketball will be allowed back on campus june 22 for strength training and workouts... clinkscales did what to make it clear this is subject to change based on local and state recommendations with covid-19.... he said the rest of the sycamore athletic teams including fall sports will be allowed back in late july or the first of august.

Clinkscales said quote....."our plan to bring the student-athletes back to campus is roughly two weeks behind the governor phases.

This is done to allow us time to monitor our student-athletes health and get