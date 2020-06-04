Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DA Rollins Says 'Overwhelming Majority' Of Arrested Protesters Will Be Prosecuted

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 05:22s - Published
DA Rollins Says 'Overwhelming Majority' Of Arrested Protesters Will Be Prosecuted

DA Rollins Says 'Overwhelming Majority' Of Arrested Protesters Will Be Prosecuted

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins spoke with WBZ-TV's Liam Martin about the recent protests in Boston.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

MA_News_Videos

MA TV News DA Rollins Says 'Overwhelming Majority' Of Arrested Protesters Will Be Prosecuted - CBS Boston https://t.co/SE303OnnpX 56 minutes ago

RadioBoston

Radio Boston "The overwhelming majority of law enforcement are not this man," says Rollins, but says it is the outliers we need… https://t.co/HWd1KIoB2O 5 days ago