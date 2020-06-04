MCATEE MARVIN RIVERFRONT

New developments in the death of a louisville business owner -- who was killed during a protest-- monday morning.

44-news reporter tyler druin is live tonight in louisville with the newest information on what's happening there right now tonight - louisville's mayor releasing security footage from david mcatee's business - police saying it appears mcatee fired the first shot - tonight - his family says he was defending his home and business- "my uncle david was more than just the bbq man, 99% of this movement was because of my uncle" david mcatee was shot and killed by law enforcement monday - after police say they were trying to restore order in the area - louisville's mayor releasing security footage obtained from mcatee's bbq restaurant - "my uncle is basically an activist out here, was an activist, also people don't know this is where he lived, this is not just his place of business - this is where my uncle lived at, this was his home" we want to warn you the images are graphic - just seconds before his death - mcatee in the red shirt - could be seeing cooking - then- a group of people start running inside - seconds later - mcatee is seen leaning out the door- then holding his chest- falling to the ground according to family mcatee's was defending his business - "lets come together and unit as one, and let these people do their jobs, justice will be served" louisville police say it appears mcatee fired the first round - buy investigators stressing tonight - police say - the video does not answer several questions like who was his target, why did he fire or how close he was to officers.

Nats- just 24 hours removed from his death- a memorial was put in place near mcatee's bbq pits - "my unlce he died for nothing, litterly for nothing, thats whats so crazy, things happen like this to good people" across the street - the gas station where police fired their guns killing the man - caught fire hours after the shooting - as fire crews battled the blaze - we were live on the air - "louisville police in the middle of the road - thousands of protests here in louisville in front of this gas station where this man was killed" hundreds gathered on the streets early tuesday morning - demanding justice against the police - "please stop the violence you guys, its only hurting us, we in this together, lets stick together" the officers involved in the deadly are on paid leave - they did not have their body cameras turned on - louisvilles police chief fired monday as 87 people were arrested for protesting police - live in louisville, tyler druin 44new.