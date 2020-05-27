PORTLAND LIVE SHOT

Topeka kansas also turning violent-- ending with state police using tear gas to break up crowds-- at least seven people were arrested we begin our coverage from louisville-- where things are escalating-- after a business owner was shot and killed monday by law enforcement breaking up a crowd-- this comes on the heels of a driving force for the protests in louisville-- the police shooting death of a 26 year old black woman-- breona taylor-- back in march-- let's go live to our own tyler druin-- he's been covering this story for us for several days--- tyler-- what's the situation there right now??

We are now in day6 of protesting here in louisville and things haven really calmed down.

Monday louisville police along with the kentucky national guard wee trying to get a group of people to disperse from a downtown louisville gas station after a mandatory curfew was put into place.police were met with gunfire - ultimately returning fire, striking and killing a local community activist and louisville restaurant owner, he been identified as david mcatee -mcatee was shot and killed on the lot of dino gas station, after hours of protesting early this morning that gas station caught on fire- while authorities were working to extinguish that fire, the protesters moved down the road to a kroger grocery store,it took police 45 minutes to respond- witnesses tell me they saw people taking food and items out of the grocery store by the truckloads - it unclear right now if anyone has been arrested-the city of louisville literally flipped upside down.

Community members here demanding justice- "this country has been waging war on black people for 400 years and i refuse to on the wrong side.

That's it.

You have to choose a side.

You either agree that their lives--that black lives are worth as much as yours or you're wrong" kentucky governor says that the shooting death of david mcatee will be investigated by kentucky state police and will not be drawn out.the governor requesting to see body camera footage monday, the mayor of louisville informing him that none of the officers had their body camera turned on at the time of the shooting -louisville police policy says anytime an officer confronts any individual they must turn their body camera on, the mayor fired louisville police chief steve conrad amid these allegations monday- in the last six days nine people have been shot here in louisville during these protests- one of those individuals unfortunately have passed away -tonight at five and six we will have another live report, there a lot of speculation that these looters are from out of town i have been working with authorities tonight i will explain why that might not be the caselive in louisville tyler druin 44news