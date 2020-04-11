Governor Charlie Baker appeared encouraged Wednesday, by ‘positive trends’ in the state’s fight against Covid-19.

Coronavirus In Mass: 77% Drop In Positive Cases Since Early May

MA TV News Coronavirus In Mass: 77% Drop In Positive Cases Since Early May - CBS Boston https://t.co/dhDYEyJWMF 2 hours ago

WBZ | CBS Boston News Coronavirus In Mass: 77% Drop In Positive Cases Since Early May @Julimcdonald reports https://t.co/NAWaJBOFEB 2 hours ago

MSN Local Boston Coronavirus In Mass: 77% Drop In Positive Cases Since Early May https://t.co/G1jj5zfJh4 57 minutes ago

🍽️🥘 Lisa Johnson ♍🌟 RT @wbz : Coronavirus In Mass: 77% Drop In Positive Cases Since Early May @Julimcdonald reports https://t.co/NAWaJBOFEB 15 minutes ago