Coronavirus In Mass: 77% Drop In Positive Cases Since Early May

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston
Coronavirus In Mass: 77% Drop In Positive Cases Since Early May

Coronavirus In Mass: 77% Drop In Positive Cases Since Early May

Governor Charlie Baker appeared encouraged Wednesday, by ‘positive trends’ in the state’s fight against Covid-19.

WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

