US Rep. Steve King ousted in Iowa Primary

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
US Rep. Steve King ousted in Iowa Primary

US Rep. Steve King ousted in Iowa Primary

J.D.

Scholten talks his plans for going up against Feenstra, the new Republican candidate in the 4th Congressional District.

5?

"*10 mph congressman steve king will not be heading back to capitol hill next year to represent iowa.

In yesterday's primary ?*- king lost to republican challenger randy feenstra.

King has served the hawkeye state in congress since 2003.

Democrat j?

"*d scholten, who is running for the 4th congressional district seat, talked to kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki about his plans for going up against feenstra in november.xxx everyone always says it's a tough battle no matter what, and i agree.

Last time we went to all 39 counties several times and we just outworked everybody and i plan to do the same thing.

In the interest of fairness ?

"* kimt news 3 did reach out to representative steve king for an interview this afternoon.

According to his spokesperson, he had a



