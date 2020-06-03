Scholten talks his plans for going up against Feenstra, the new Republican candidate in the 4th Congressional District.

5?

"*10 mph congressman steve king will not be heading back to capitol hill next year to represent iowa.

In yesterday's primary ?*- king lost to republican challenger randy feenstra.

King has served the hawkeye state in congress since 2003.

Democrat j?

"*d scholten, who is running for the 4th congressional district seat, talked to kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki about his plans for going up against feenstra in november.xxx everyone always says it's a tough battle no matter what, and i agree.

Last time we went to all 39 counties several times and we just outworked everybody and i plan to do the same thing.

In the interest of fairness ?

"* kimt news 3 did reach out to representative steve king for an interview this afternoon.

According to his spokesperson, he had a