WCBI News at Ten - 05/03/2020

The mississippi attorney general's decision to dismiss the manslaughter charges against a former police officer continues to draw attention.

Thanks for joining us at nine// former columbus police officer canyon boykin was charged in the 2015 shooting death of ricky ball// now when the attorney general dismisses a case... it's very rare that the case will be re- opened.

Protestors say they're aware of this, but they hope their protest..

Goes beyond ball's case.

They say change starts at the ballot box.

"maybe, four or five months from now, we can all look back and say hey we gave it all we had, and we did try and get everyone in to register to vote and get the community out to let us know their input just as well as we're going to give you our input.

We're willing to do whatever it takes to get the case solved."

The attorney general's office released a statement today saying "we are working with district attorney scott colom to provide full transparency on the evidence, to the extent permissible by law, at this time."

End quote// wcbi update as protests continue to sweep the nation& new charges are announced against the former police officers involved in the arrest of george floyd.

Skyler henry has the latest from minneapolis.

Pkg the crowd let out a cheer& nats&.

Hearing that former police officer derek chauvin is now facing second degree murder charges in the death of george floyd.

Cheering: we got all four of them the three other officers involved in floyd's arrest are also now charged with aiding and abetting.

I strongly believe these developments are in the interest of mister floyd, his family and the state the news came just hours after floyd's son arrived at the spot where his 46 year old father died & and knelt in prayer.

I appreciate everyone showing some support and love.

I thank you all for that the minneapolis police department is now under investigation for patterns of discrimination but activists say that does not give them solace.

An arrest is not a conviction and we want justice.

You know we don't want partial justice.

We want whole justice.

Former president obama held a virtual town hall late wednesday -- urging the nation's mayors to review police use of force policies.

We must both highlight a problem and make people in power uncomfortable but we also have to translate that into practical solutions and laws that can be implemented.

Demonstrators have kept up calls for justice for george floyd across the u-s... -nats tear gas firing- ...despite tense clashes with police and incidents of looting.

The message is now, and here in minnesota for the last 5 days - come back to the issue at hand which is the systemic issues and the systemic racism.

Floyd's family and friends will gather in minneapolis thursday...for the first memorial service in his honor.

Skyler henry, cbs news, minneapolis.

George floyd will be buried next week in his hometown of houston, texas.

Boxing great floyd mayweather has reportedly offered to cover the funeral expenses// centered here at home a group in starkville is planning a demonstration this saturday.

Wcbi's bobby martinez talked to organizers about how they plan to make sure it's both peaceful and productive.

A meeting between protesters organizers, starkville police chief and mayor was held this morning here at starkville city hall.

With the purpose of the meeting, to find out the time and location for saturday's protest.

And to make sure that protest does not become violent.... "no justice..

No peace... no racist police."

Dozens of protests have been held in cities across the country this week and the hashtag black lives matter is being used on social media to raise awareness.

The group hosting the "stand up starkville" protest..

Hope that with the help of city officials, they can peacefully spread their message.

Sot - pastor joseph stone - stand up starkville "the first issue is systemic racism is real and wrong.

And the second issue is that police brutality against black people, enough is enough."

Mississippi state university student jala douglas wants people to know the real meaning behind the protest... sot - jala douglas - msu student "this is not a anti- police event this is a partnership with the police to show that starkville does not stand for that and that we stand for love and peace and we work together as a community.'

Leslie fye, a counselor and longtime resident wants to help bridge the divide between blacks and whites in her community.

Sot - leslie fye - counselor - starkville counseling associates.

"i want the african- american community in my small town to know that the white community is here to support you.

We are not going to be silent we are not going to stand for this kind of violence anymore.

We love you and we are here to stand with you."

Information on saturday's protest will be sent out via social media later this week.

Reporting in starkville.

Bobby martinez wcbi news.

Wcbi update happening this month... repairs at the hunt intermediate school in columbus will start after last years tornado.

Today our cameras got a look inside of the school as superintendent cherie labat and school members looked at design plans for the building.

President jason spears the entire building will have to be renovated.

The school was ruled a total loss a the february 2019 tornado.

Spears says the first phase is expected to start in the next couple of week and that will be fixing the schools roof.

"throughout june and july we'll also see progress on the grounds outside of the buildings as far as clean up, mowing, all the different things to try and bring it back into a manageable project."

Once the roof work is complete, spears says they'll go back inside and assess the damages again.

First look stinger first look new at ten tke monitor fill full new tonight...covid-19 is impacted the 2020 neshoba county fair.

Tonight a post on the neshoba county fair facebook page a post was made saying due to the covid-19 pandemic the 2020 anticipated event is canceled by the board of directors.

The post went on to say we can expect an official statement soon.

Many of you have asked when the driver license stations will reopen.

And we now have answers for you.

But as courtney ann jackson explains, it won't be back to businesses as usual.

Drivers license stations will have a re-opening with restrictions starting monday morning.

"let's be honest, they were a mess before.

The pent- up demand created by the pandemic is only going to make existing problems worse."

The attempt to keep it from getting overwhelming is pushing many of the service to online- only....license renewal, duplicates and address changes.

"not going in the building is going to accomplish two things.

Number one, you're not going to get real mad because you're sitting there waiting for hours and hours on end.

And number two you're not gonna catch the covid if you stay at home or go to a public library to get online at www.dps.ms.gov."

In person---the services will be limited to things like cdl transactions ,reinstatements and permit tests for students.

And they'll use an alphabetical system with wednesday as the designated day for walk-ins.

"by doing this, and i again i want to emphasize, it's not a good idea for everybody whose last name starts with a through e to show up on monday.

We can spread this out and get everybody taken care of in a timely fashion."

If your teen has a permit and has been waiting to get their license---they won't get behind the wheel as part of the temporary change.

"hey, it's going to save time because it's going to keep that examiner in the building so that they can help facilitate the transactions and most importantly, there was a concern about covid in the car.

People are bringing their own cars, we don't know if they've been cleaned, we don't know if somebody had covered in there.

We just didn't know and we felt like that was the safest manner in which to handle that."

Instead, an affidavit will be available for parents to certify the teen has had at least 50 hours of driving experience.

The newly appointed commissioner stresses that this is a temporary change and will not be a long term plan or solution for the drivers license bureaus.

Masks have been in low supply and high demand during the covid-19 outbreak// our savannah gaido shows us how louisville and winston county are helping folks there stay protected// "this friday between 2-5, they will be setting up at the coliseum here in louisville and give away those masks" the city of louisville and winston county are joining forces to make sure they can give away as many masks as they can to people who need them "masks are good for your protection and your neighbors protection, so the more people that wear them, the more effective they are."

Dustin gentry, a physician at winston medical center says he recommends for you to wear a mask if you are in a closed space or in a room full of people.

"its important because i think some people aren't wearing masks because they just don't have one and so now i think that that excuse will just now fall away.

Its a great thing."

Gentry also says that masks aren't intended to protect the person wearing it, it is intended to help prevent the person from potentially spreading the virus to someone else.

"if you are wearing the mask over your nose and your mouth and you breathe out and you have the virus and don't realize it, the particles will stay inside the mask and not spread out to your friends and family around you."

"if i was in the public and i was out and about i would definitely wear a mask, theres no need to wear one when you are driving by yourself in a car, theres no need to wear one by yourself in a home, but if you are going out in the public i would wear a mask."

Gentry says it's a no brainer to wear a mask when around a group of people "its a gesture of kindness and there is some minimal protection to you so do that specifically when you are in a small groups are you are in crowds, and i guess in other circumstances you can have your choice."

Through a church giveaway earlier this week, roughly 1/3 of the population in winston county were able to get a mask.

About 66-hundred masks were given away to over 100 churches within the county.

Stinger 2-shot open summary: scattered showers and storms will be around as we wrap up the work week.

We'll settle down a bit and stay plenty warm for the weekend but all eyes remain on tropical storm cristobal.

It could affect our area monday & tuesday with locally heavy rain and perhaps even an isolated tornado threat.

Wednesday night: partly to mostly cloudy, warm, and humid.

Lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

A shower or storm is possible just about anywhere all night long but most spots will likely remain quiet.

Thursday: areas of rain and storms. some could be locally strong with gusty winds, torrential downpours, and frequent lightning.

Look for highs in the mid 80s due to the 60% chance of rain.

Winds sw 5-10 mph.

Thursday night: variably cloudy.

A stray shower or storm is possible.

Lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

Friday: a 30-40% chance of pop-up showers and storms. warmer highs in the upper 80s.

Weekend: overall quiet but we can't rule out a few spotty showers or storms either day.

Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Lows around 70.

Monday-tuesday: tropical storm cristobal may make landfall in louisiana and then track to the west of our area.

This would put the wcbi coverage area on its eastern side which in turn could lead to locally heavy rainfall and perhaps even an isolated tornado threat& if the track of the remnant low is close enough to us.

Bottom line: there just isn't enough information to tell what we may or may not get out of cristobal just yet.

Be sure to check back with us for updates going forward.

Follow @wcbiweather on facebook, twitter, instagram, and the

two days after the official return to campus, multiple reports confirming that an ole miss athletics staffer and one student-athlete have tested positive for covid- 19 those reports also saying the two confirmed cases were asymptomatic and additionally three student-athletes were not allowed on-campus due to pre-screening confirmation of the virus the ncaa allowed athletes to return to campus on june first..... a pair of talented ole miss freshman receive national recoginition for their performance in the shorten season catcher hayden dunhurst and second baseman peyton chat-an-yay listed on collegiate baseball's all- american team dunhurst was named to the buster posey award watch list that goes to the nation's top catcher...269 batting average, 5 home runs and 15 rbis chat-an-yay batting 311....four home runs and 13 rbis a recent state championship high school baseball program is promoting within to fill its head coaching position heritage academy is promoting chris ball to become its newest skipper ball has spent the past 10 seasons as an assistant with the patriots ball replaces justin flake, who took the head baseball coach position at choctaw county high school heritage academy won the 2019 mais class 3a state championship, and was 10-1 this spring before the season was cut short sad news in the sec football landscape.....legen dary tennessee head coach johnny majors has passed away... one of majors' first stops as a football coach was an assistant for mississippi state in the early 1960s majors went on to have twelve winning seasons in 16 years as the head coach of the tennessee vols...also winning a national championship with the university of pittsburgh in 1976 majors was 85 years old vo vacation bible school is going virtual// meadowood baptist church in amory is holding trying it out this week// the church would usually have hundreds of children at its campus every morning for vbs.

However, concerns over covid 19 caused it to go virtual this year.

Church staff and volunteers have spent the past few weeks videotaping segments for each day, and parents have picked up activity backpacks, so kids can follow along with bible stories, arts and crafts and other lessons.

"it is our abc day, i had the opportunity to lead that bible study and share abc's of becoming a christian, admit, believe and confess, just like if we had the kids here, but we were able to reach out and the cool thing about this if they missed it when it premiered they can always go back and watch it."

Vbs runs through friday at meadowood.

People can view the vbs online at the church's facebook and youtube