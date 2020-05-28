NAACP Reacts to Charges in Floyd's Death Investigation

One official tells KIMT more needs to be done

"* four former minneapolis police officers are now facing charges for the death of george floyd.

Derek chauvin... who kneeled on floyd's neck last week... is now charged with 2nd degree murder ?

"* an elevated charge from his intial 3rd degree murder and manslaughter charges.

The 3 other officers at the scene are charged with aiding and abetting.

The autopsy found floyd had a heart attack while being restrained by officers.

"* after the death of george floyd... protesters across the country... including right here on the steps of the riochester government center... are demanding justice and change.

While four officers now face charges for floyd's death... an naacp official i spoke with says more needs to be done.

"* we see n outpouring of love.

<nats > and anger... over the brutal death of george floyd who died beneath the knee of a minneapolis police officer.

Naacp vice president wale elegbede says today's news is a good start ?

Super: wale elegbede, naacp vice president "conviction would be really good, actually that's what should happen, and actually when we look at policies in place even police chokeholds.

We need to look at policies to prevent things like this."

Elegbede hopes the death of george floyd will shed light on the difficulties people of color face in america every day.

"* american, it's just really elegbede says he hopes to turn the tide when it comes to creating policies that will help combat police brutality.

He just announced he is running for olmsted county commissioner this upcoming election cycle.

"* n addition to the new charges... minnesota's attorney general said not much information on the case will be released as the investigation continues but officials are