Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Excessive Heat Warning through Thursday

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Excessive Heat Warning through Thursday

Excessive Heat Warning through Thursday

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through Thursday evening here in the Valley and across other lower elevation spots across our state.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

chandlerairinc

Chandler Air RT @maricopacounty: An excessive heat warning remains in effect through 8 pm tonight. Try to avoid going out during the hottest part of the… 4 days ago

NitipatSion

Nick Sion RT @NWSVegas: 🥵A hot one today, with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect through the evening for parts of the area! #AZwx #NVwx #CAwx #Vega… 4 days ago

NVTraffic

NV Traffic RT NWSVegas: The Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect through 8PM tonight! Stay cool and hydrated if outdoors! 🥵… https://t.co/eqguWjP3gs 4 days ago

NVTraffic

NV Traffic RT NWSVegas: 🥵A hot one today, with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect through the evening for parts of the area!… https://t.co/Aockf2TeYx 4 days ago

mickey_dempsey

Mickey Dempsey RT @JoshSandersTV: The Protests against racial injustice and police brutality continue. Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Phoenix d… 4 days ago

JoshSandersTV

JOSH SANDERS The Protests against racial injustice and police brutality continue. Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Phoe… https://t.co/pmmapAf0Wm 4 days ago

the_desert_star

Needles Desert Star RT @NWSVegas: The Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect through 8PM tonight! Stay cool and hydrated if outdoors! 🥵 🌡️ #vegasweather #nvw… 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

High pollution, excessive heat alerts in place Thursday [Video]

High pollution, excessive heat alerts in place Thursday

It's another HOT day in the Valley!

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:15Published
Excessive Heat Warning now in effect [Video]

Excessive Heat Warning now in effect

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through Thursday evening here in the Valley and across other lower elevation spots across our state.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:57Published
New heat alerts this week [Video]

New heat alerts this week

Valley highs will top 110 degrees again by Wednesday and Thursday. So, an Excessive Heat Watch is now in effect.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:48Published