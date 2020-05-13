Global  

Family Sues Bridgeview Nursing Facility, Says It Failed To Protect Man Who Died From COVID-19
Family Sues Bridgeview Nursing Facility, Says It Failed To Protect Man Who Died From COVID-19

Family Sues Bridgeview Nursing Facility, Says It Failed To Protect Man Who Died From COVID-19

A Burbank family is suing the nursing home where their father died, claiming it failed to protect him from the spread of COVID-19.

CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini reports.

