A small fire was quickly put out Wednesday afternoon at the Jif Peanut Butter Plant on Winchester Road in Lexington.

Small fire at Jif Peanut Butter Plant in Lexington

Firefighters say when they got there around four-thirty, there was smoke coming from a building.

Firefighters worked with the company's fire brigade and quickly put the fire out.

Investigators say the fire was contained to one piece of equipment and its ductwork.

No one was hurt.

