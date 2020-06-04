Major Arena Soccer League scraps previously proposed playoff plan

The MASL announced it will not hold eight-team postseason tournament at centralized location.

The league said that it found the logistics too difficult and potential risk too great to justify holding it as stated.

A completion for the season is not totally out of the picture though.

The league also said today that while the previously proposed plan is no longer being considered - the league is still monitoring other return-to-play opportunities.

For the 2019-20 season as well as new potential competitions ahead of the 2020-2021 season.

