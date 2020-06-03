Floyd's Loved Ones, Lawyers React To Officer Charges, Arrests

Erin Hassanzadeh spoke with George Floyd's loved ones after news broke that all four officers involved in his death with charged and in custody (2:41).



Tweets about this Lawyers Club SD Lawyers Club of San Diego mourns the killing of George Floyd and expresses our condolences to his loved ones and to… https://t.co/QoP4m9AgXC 1 day ago Robert Suchy RT @AlisonDorf: Her lawyers say she was "devastated by Mr. Floyd's death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones… 1 day ago Alison Dorf Her lawyers say she was "devastated by Mr. Floyd's death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his lov… https://t.co/lm1SGG50T0 2 days ago AHMED AOULED ROBLEH Kellie C. was shocked by the death of Mr. Floyd, and his deepest sympathy goes to his family, loved ones and anyone… https://t.co/eor8g6cRnM 2 days ago KLFY NEWS 10 "She is devastated by Mr. Floyd's death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with… https://t.co/ETBVTfPClh 4 days ago mbollerm @thehill Question to lawyers, is that strategy a good one because he can walk on claiming no premeditation? What ar… https://t.co/ZS06aryPqz 6 days ago