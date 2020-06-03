Floyd's Loved Ones, Lawyers React To Officer Charges, Arrests
Erin Hassanzadeh spoke with George Floyd's loved ones after news broke that all four officers involved in his death with charged and in custody (2:41).
WCCO 4 News At 10 – June 3, 2020
Lawyers Club SD Lawyers Club of San Diego mourns the killing of George Floyd and expresses our condolences to his loved ones and to… https://t.co/QoP4m9AgXC 1 day ago
Robert Suchy RT @AlisonDorf: Her lawyers say she was "devastated by Mr. Floyd's death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones… 1 day ago
Alison Dorf Her lawyers say she was "devastated by Mr. Floyd's death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his lov… https://t.co/lm1SGG50T0 2 days ago
AHMED AOULED ROBLEH Kellie C. was shocked by the death of Mr. Floyd, and his deepest sympathy goes to his family, loved ones and anyone… https://t.co/eor8g6cRnM 2 days ago
KLFY NEWS 10 "She is devastated by Mr. Floyd's death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with… https://t.co/ETBVTfPClh 4 days ago
mbollerm @thehill Question to lawyers, is that strategy a good one because he can walk on claiming no premeditation? What ar… https://t.co/ZS06aryPqz 6 days ago
All four ex-cops charged in George Floyd deathA fired Minneapolis police officer will face a more serious murder charge and three other sacked officers will be charged with aiding and abetting in the death of an unarmed black man that triggered..
BREAKING NEWS: All 4 officers chargedi n George Floyd's deathAll 4 former officers involved in the fatal arrest of George Floyd are facing arrests. They have been charged with aiding and abetting murder.