Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Floyd's Loved Ones, Lawyers React To Officer Charges, Arrests

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:41s - Published
Floyd's Loved Ones, Lawyers React To Officer Charges, Arrests

Floyd's Loved Ones, Lawyers React To Officer Charges, Arrests

Erin Hassanzadeh spoke with George Floyd's loved ones after news broke that all four officers involved in his death with charged and in custody (2:41).

WCCO 4 News At 10 – June 3, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

LawyersClubSD

Lawyers Club SD Lawyers Club of San Diego mourns the killing of George Floyd and expresses our condolences to his loved ones and to… https://t.co/QoP4m9AgXC 1 day ago

robert_suchy

Robert Suchy RT @AlisonDorf: Her lawyers say she was "devastated by Mr. Floyd's death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones… 1 day ago

AlisonDorf

Alison Dorf Her lawyers say she was "devastated by Mr. Floyd's death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his lov… https://t.co/lm1SGG50T0 2 days ago

AouledR

AHMED AOULED ROBLEH Kellie C. was shocked by the death of Mr. Floyd, and his deepest sympathy goes to his family, loved ones and anyone… https://t.co/eor8g6cRnM 2 days ago

KLFY

KLFY NEWS 10 "She is devastated by Mr. Floyd's death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with… https://t.co/ETBVTfPClh 4 days ago

mbollerm

mbollerm @thehill Question to lawyers, is that strategy a good one because he can walk on claiming no premeditation? What ar… https://t.co/ZS06aryPqz 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

All four ex-cops charged in George Floyd death [Video]

All four ex-cops charged in George Floyd death

A fired Minneapolis police officer will face a more serious murder charge and three other sacked officers will be charged with aiding and abetting in the death of an unarmed black man that triggered..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:08Published
BREAKING NEWS: All 4 officers chargedi n George Floyd's death [Video]

BREAKING NEWS: All 4 officers chargedi n George Floyd's death

All 4 former officers involved in the fatal arrest of George Floyd are facing arrests. They have been charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published