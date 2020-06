'We have to do better': Denver Police Chief holds virtual town hall in wake of George Floyd protets Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:32s - Published 2 hours ago 'We have to do better': Denver Police Chief holds virtual town hall in wake of George Floyd protets Topics included Denver Police Department's use of force on protesters over the weekend, to which the Chief said “we will review those,” hiring and training practices within the department, and how to make sure incidents like the George Floyd killing don’t happen again. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend