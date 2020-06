Protesters gather at Colorado State Capitol for seventh straight day

Protesters on Wednesday gathered at the Colorado State Capitol for a seventh straight day of protests to demand justice for George Floyd.

Cpt Rocket Raccoon 2020 ๐Ÿ’ฅ RT @DenverChannel : Protesters in Denver held a moment of silence for nearly 9 minutes to honor #GeorgeFloyd , as they held their cell phonesโ€ฆ 7 minutes ago