Protesters gather at Colorado State Capitol for seventh straight day

Protesters gather at Colorado State Capitol for seventh straight day

Protesters gather at Colorado State Capitol for seventh straight day

Protesters on Wednesday gathered at the Colorado State Capitol for a seventh straight day of protests to demand justice for George Floyd.

