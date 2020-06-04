Protesters gather at Colorado State Capitol for seventh straight day
Protesters on Wednesday gathered at the Colorado State Capitol for a seventh straight day of protests to demand justice for George Floyd.
Cpt Rocket Raccoon 2020 💥 RT @DenverChannel: Protesters in Denver held a moment of silence for nearly 9 minutes to honor #GeorgeFloyd, as they held their cell phones… 7 minutes ago
Protesters in Denver hold 9-minute moment of silence, honor Geore Floyd with light from their cell phonesProtesters in Denver held a 9-minute moment of silence for George Floyd, as they held their cell phones in the air and lit up the night sky on the seventh day of protests.
Protesters Sit Down On Lincoln Street In Front Of State Capitol BuildingCBS4's Jamie Leary covers the seventh night of protests in response to the death of George Floyd.