|
|
Brazil, Mexico coronavirus deaths hit daily record
|
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Brazil, Mexico coronavirus deaths hit daily record
Two Latin American countries easing lockdown amid rising cases while new study shows hydroxychloroquine not effective.
Related news from verified sources
|Brazil registered a record number of daily deaths from the novel coronavirus for a second consecutive...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Reuters
|Mexico overtook the United States in daily reported deaths from the novel coronavirus for the first...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India •SeattlePI.com •Seattle Times
|
|
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources