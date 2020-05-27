Global  

Brazil, Mexico coronavirus deaths hit daily record

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Two Latin American countries easing lockdown amid rising cases while new study shows hydroxychloroquine not effective.

Brazil looks to reopen despite record coronavirus deaths

Brazil registered a record number of daily deaths from the novel coronavirus for a second consecutive...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Mexico overtakes U.S. coronavirus daily deaths, sets records

Mexico overtook the United States in daily reported deaths from the novel coronavirus for the first...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India




Experts say Latin America coronavirus death toll under-reported [Video]

Experts say Latin America coronavirus death toll under-reported

Latin America has become a global epicentre for the pandemic, Brazil, Mexico, Peru and Chile recording high numbers.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:30Published
Brazil deaths may surpass 125,000 by August [Video]

Brazil deaths may surpass 125,000 by August

As daily death rate climbs to the highest in the world, new study warns total toll could surge five-fold by early August

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:41Published