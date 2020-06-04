It was supposed to be a symbol of Prime Minister Scott Morrison 's command over the Australian economy on Thursday (June 4), but his press conference to announce a fourth stimulus package briefly turned comical when he and reporters were told by a local to get off his newly reseeded grass.

Australian PM told to "Get off the grass!'

Morrison travelled to a home construction site in Googong, 28 km (17.4 miles) south of Canberra to announce his government would spend nearly A$700 million ($483.1 million) to support Australia's construction sector.

But as he spoke about the package supporting the "Australian dream" of home ownership, he was interrupted by a local resident.

"Can you get off the grass," an unidentified local shouted at Morrison and the travelling press contingent.

"Come on, I've just reseeded that." Morrison quickly obliged, giving the man a thumbs up and an "all good".

Morrison's handling of the pandemic has helped his popularity soar, according to a Newspoll survey conducted for The Australian newspaper that was released last month.