Poor, migrants lost confidence amid COVID-19, it's dangerous for India: Rahul Gandhi

While interacting with Managing Director (MD) of Bajaj Auto, Rajiv Bajaj via video conferencing, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke on COVID-19 crisis with him.

He said, "I don't think anyone imagined that the world will be lockdown in this way amid coronavirus pandemic." "They (poor people and migrants) have lost confidence which is a very sad and dangerous thing for the country," Rahul Gandhi added.