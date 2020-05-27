Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nevada casinos begin to reopen after 12:01 a.m. June 4

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 09:19s - Published
Nevada casinos begin to reopen after 12:01 a.m. June 4

Nevada casinos begin to reopen after 12:01 a.m. June 4

Las Vegas casinos are starting the reopening process on Thursday, with many reopening their doors at 12:01 a.m.

As part of Nevada's Phase 2 recovery plan.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Nevada to reopen casinos June 4, welcoming tourists again

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday night that he would allow casinos to...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •NewsdayNPR


Coronavirus live updates: Nevada casinos to reopen June 4; Los Angeles opens largest US testing site; US deaths near 100K

There are more than 5.5 million confirmed cases around the globe, with nearly 1.7 million in the...
USATODAY.com - Published



Tweets about this

KadambariM

Ka Wade RT @biometrica_inc: 78 days on, Las Vegas casinos begin a staggered reopening. Since the closure of all Nevada's 219 commercial casinos on… 5 hours ago

biometrica_inc

Biometrica 78 days on, Las Vegas casinos begin a staggered reopening. Since the closure of all Nevada's 219 commercial casinos… https://t.co/6abj4mNurl 5 hours ago

Medios_1

Medios1 Nevada Cities Begin Plans to Reopen Casinos Las Vegas, as well as other cities, will soon resume their major source… https://t.co/GTH6YRF5Lw 1 week ago

betseybess

b. RT @KRNV: Casinos across our region will begin opening their doors starting next Thursday with strict guidelines in place. https://t.co/uP… 1 week ago

KRNV

KRNV Casinos across our region will begin opening their doors starting next Thursday with strict guidelines in place. https://t.co/uPlpOORLLo 1 week ago

tomjuarez

Cheeto Meltdown And Nevada's will begin 10 days after that. https://t.co/Dc9a1tR1NJ 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Re-Viva Las Vegas: Casinos reopening June 4 [Video]

Re-Viva Las Vegas: Casinos reopening June 4

Las Vegas casinos are starting the reopening process on Thursday, with many reopening their doors at 12:01 a.m.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:55Published
Earthquake on-air during newscast [Video]

Earthquake on-air during newscast

Earthquake on-air during a newscast on June 3 in Las Vegas.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:36Published