Run the Jewels drops surprise album ‘RTJ4’

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:22s
Hip-hop duo Run the Jewels surprised fans with the early release of their long-awaited album, ‘RTJ4’.

First Stream (06/05/20): New Music From Run The Jewels, YG, Kane Brown | Billboard

Run The Jewels returns with a new album, 'Run The Jewels 4,' YG drops an emotionally-charged protest song "FTP" and Kane Brown asks for equality in his new single, "Worldwide Beautiful."

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:42
Run the Jewels release protest album as Black Music Month begins

Killer Mike and EI-P are back with their fourth album.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:33
Run the Jewels Drops Surprise Album 'RTJ4'

Run the Jewels Drops Surprise Album 'RTJ4' Hip-hop duo Run the Jewels surprised fans with the early release of their long-awaited album, 'RTJ4.' The album features previously-released..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:24