Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Duchess of Sussex: Situation in US ‘absolutely devastating’

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Duchess of Sussex: Situation in US ‘absolutely devastating’

Duchess of Sussex: Situation in US ‘absolutely devastating’

The Duchess of Sussex has shared her devastation at racial division and protests in the United States in a graduation talk to her old high school.

In a video address, Meghan told leavers at the Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles: “I realised the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing, because George Floyd’s life mattered.” Mr Floyd died after a white officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck in Minneapolis on May 25, sparking days of protest in the US.

She went on to share her memories of living in the city through race riots in 1992, after police officers were filmed violently beating Rodney King.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

fauxpaschick

Dolly 💞 ️✊✌ RT @itvnews: 'The only wrong thing to say is to say nothing, because George Floyd’s life mattered' - The Duchess of Sussex has shared her d… 2 minutes ago

duf_y

DY ヅフォル RT @itvnews: 'The first thing I want to say to you is that I'm sorry. I'm so sorry that you have to grow up in a world where this is still… 9 minutes ago

tvfan00

tvfan00 RT @PA: The Duchess of Sussex has shared her devastation at racial division and protests in the United States in a graduation talk to her o… 10 minutes ago

WillsherGoodman

Danielle Willsher-Goodman Very powerful and inspirational speech from the Duchess of Sussex: Situation in US ‘absolutely devastating’:… https://t.co/sPf4tDvrWe 14 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Meghan Markle Has Been Secretly Helping Her Charities During COVID [Video]

Meghan Markle Has Been Secretly Helping Her Charities During COVID

According to Elle, the Duchess of Sussex has been hands-on with her UK charities since officially pulling back from royal life. Newsweek reports that Meghan Markle has been privately working with..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:40Published
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, two years on [Video]

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, two years on

A look back at the last two years of the marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published