Duchess of Sussex: Situation in US ‘absolutely devastating’

The Duchess of Sussex has shared her devastation at racial division and protests in the United States in a graduation talk to her old high school.

In a video address, Meghan told leavers at the Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles: “I realised the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing, because George Floyd’s life mattered.” Mr Floyd died after a white officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck in Minneapolis on May 25, sparking days of protest in the US.

She went on to share her memories of living in the city through race riots in 1992, after police officers were filmed violently beating Rodney King.