Run the Jewels drops surprise album ‘RTJ4’
Hip-hop duo Run the Jewels surprised fans with the early release of their long-awaited album, ‘RTJ4’.
William Franklin RT @GlobalGrind: Run the Jewels Drops Surprise Album ‘RTJ4’
#GlobalGrindMusic https://t.co/Y9dFzDjteJ 7 hours ago
Global Grind Run the Jewels Drops Surprise Album ‘RTJ4’
#GlobalGrindMusic https://t.co/Y9dFzDjteJ 9 hours ago
Run the Jewels Drops Surprise Album ‘RTJ4’Run the Jewels Drops
Surprise Album ‘RTJ4’ Hip-hop duo Run the Jewels surprised fans with
the early release of their long-awaited album, ‘RTJ4.’ The album features previously-released..