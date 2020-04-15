Dog destroys expensive sofa after left home alone Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:11s - Published 1 hour ago Dog destroys expensive sofa after left home alone This is the moment a shocked owner discovered his pet dog had destroyed his new £2,800 sofa - when he found the stuffing scattered across his living room.Jaccob [CRRCT] Mckay, 26, went for a breakfast date for the first time in weeks due to the coronavirus lockdown, and left pet dog Cypress indoors.But when he returned he was horrified to find his entire home covered in the stuffing from his sofa.German shepherd cross Alaskan malamute husky Cypress had played his own game of game of tug-of-war with the sofa in the living room.Shocked photographer Jaccob pulled out his phone and recorded the aftermath in a funny video, shot in his home in Olinda, near Melbourne, Australia, on June 2.Dog lover Jaccob said he thinks fed-up Cypress, who is 10-months-old, was protesting at being left along - and his other dog Lego disapprovingly sat and watched.Jaccob said: "I was greeted by a very guilty looking boy laying on his belly at the door."As we walked down the hall it became evident why he was looking so shameful, with pieces of fluff from the brand-new cushions creating a destructive trail to the ruined leather sofa."His punishment was being locked outside until we could bear to look at him again. "Safe to say we left him locked outside when we left the house today." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend This is the moment a shocked owner discovered his pet dog had destroyed his new £2,800 sofa - when he found the stuffing scattered across his living room.Jaccob [CRRCT] Mckay, 26, went for a breakfast date for the first time in weeks due to the coronavirus lockdown, and left pet dog Cypress indoors.But when he returned he was horrified to find his entire home covered in the stuffing from his sofa.German shepherd cross Alaskan malamute husky Cypress had played his own game of game of tug-of-war with the sofa in the living room.Shocked photographer Jaccob pulled out his phone and recorded the aftermath in a funny video, shot in his home in Olinda, near Melbourne, Australia, on June 2.Dog lover Jaccob said he thinks fed-up Cypress, who is 10-months-old, was protesting at being left along - and his other dog Lego disapprovingly sat and watched.Jaccob said: "I was greeted by a very guilty looking boy laying on his belly at the door."As we walked down the hall it became evident why he was looking so shameful, with pieces of fluff from the brand-new cushions creating a destructive trail to the ruined leather sofa."His punishment was being locked outside until we could bear to look at him again. "Safe to say we left him locked outside when we left the house today."







Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Lazy Dog Catches Ball While Lying on Couch



This dog, having a lazy day with his owner, decided to play a game of ball-catch without having to get up from his seat. As his owner warily rolled a ball with his finger down the arm of the couch, the.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:02 Published 20 hours ago English Bulldogs jump over a pile of toilet paper for online challenge



When Coronavirus was announced as a pandemic, there was a very high demand in supermarkets for toilet paper. People were crazy about buying all the toilet paper they could find. Although this crisis is.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:16 Published on April 15, 2020