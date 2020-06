A tenant in central China found bamboo growing out his bed's headboard after he was away for over four months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A tenant in central China found bamboo growing out his bed's headboard after he was away for over four months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The video was shot in the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province on June 3.

The shocked tenant was heard saying: "Oh my God, what is this?

A tree grows out in my room." He has contacted the landlord to deal with it.

The video was provided by local media with permission.